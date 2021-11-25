McKinley Kyle Paz finishes strong in his first Moto2 European Championship season

McKinley Kyle Paz made history this year as he became the first-ever Filipino to compete in the FIM CEV Moto2 European Championship. For the 2021 season, he raced under the Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp Racing Team.

The season has recently drawn to a close, and ‘The Wonderboy’ finished strong in his first year. Despite coming late to the party and experiencing a few setbacks, Paz still ended the year at 16th overall.

The 19-year-old joined in the third round of the season in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where he finished 21st. His season-high finish came in round four, where he came in at seventh. In round five, Paz suffered a pinky injury that led to difficulties in maintaining grip, but he soldiered on en route to a 10th-place finish.

Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) has issued a statement to congratulate Paz on his rookie season: “The Wonderboy has come a long way from the racetracks of the Philippines to the circuits of Europe and carries the flag in every lap. The future of Philippine racing has arrived, [YMPH] will continue to support the journey of Kyle and of all the aspiring riders at home. Watch out for Kyle’s next milestone because his future will undoubtedly be astonishing.”

