This is what McLaren will take to the track in Formula E

McLaren has unveiled its first-ever Formula E car alongside its first Extreme E SUV, with both getting similar takes on the F1 team’s classic papaya orange and light blue livery. Thoughts, folks?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

After 3 years of no progress, World Bank cancels loans for Metro Manila BRT project

Reminder: CCLEX opens to 125-399cc motorbikes on July 2; toll rate set at P60

McLaren will make its debut in the 2022/23 Formula E season with the new Gen3 cars, having taken over the 2020/21 title-winning Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

The new team’s title sponsor has been announced as the Saudi smart city NEOM, with the Formula and Extreme outfits known as NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and NEOM McLaren Extreme E,respectively.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Worth noting that NEOM is funded by the Public Investment Fund, which itself invested around £400m (around P23 billion) in the McLaren Group last year to become a minority shareholder.

The Gen3 cars are hoping to transform Formula E next season with 470hp powertrains, 322kph top speeds, and 600kW rapid-charging pit stops.

Last week, McLaren announced a partnership with fellow Formula E entrants Nissan, which will provide the British team with powertrain technology for the duration of the Gen3 rules cycle. Who'd have thunk it?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.