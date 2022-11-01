The Mexican GP will remain in the F1 calendar until 2025

The Mexican Grand Prix took place this weekend, and organizers used the build-up to the race to announce that the event will remain on the calendar until 2025.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez—which has hosted the Grand Prix since the race’s return in 2015—is always interesting because it’s held more than 2,000m above sea level, so teams usually run their highest-downforce setups despite the track featuring a 1.2km straight.

Then of course you’ve got the stadium section, which allows tens of thousands of fans to get a glimpse of the podium, where the winning car will be involved in (well, present for) the champagne celebrations courtesy of a hydraulic lift. Love it.

PHOTO BY Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool

“I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is incredible, and I know everyone will be excited by this news. I want to thank Claudia Sheinbaum, the Head of Government for Mexico City, and Alejandro Soberon and his team for their ongoing commitment to Formula 1 and the continued success of the event.”

Almost 400,000 fans attended over the three days of action this weekend, just seven days after a record 440,000 people descended on COTA for the US Grand Prix in Austin. Cripes.

PHOTO BY Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

