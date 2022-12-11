Romain Grosjean is now an official Lamborghini factory driver

Lamborghini has announced its newest factory driver for the 2023 season onwards, and it’s a name you may recognize.

Yep, Romain Grosjean has joined Lamborghini Squadra Corse, with the 36-year-old set to drive a Huracán GT3 EVO2 run by Iron Lynx next year. He’ll make his debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona alongside fellow Lamborghini factory drivers Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti. Oh, and he’ll join Caldarelli and Bortolotti in testing Lamborghini’s upcoming LMDh car, which is set to join the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in 2024.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

But that’s not all, because Romain has also confirmed that he’ll once again drive for Andretti Autosport in IndyCar for the 2023 season. He’s going to be a busy boy.

Speaking about joining Lamborghini, Grosjean said: “First of all, it’s an honor to be joining Lamborghini, it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“On top of that, I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 which has been very successful in Daytona and a really good team like Iron Lynx and team-mates around me, so that is going to be a nice discovery for myself. And then, later in the year developing the new LMDh which is a beautiful car – I’m lucky to have seen it – and an incredible project in endurance. It’s becoming a very exciting category with all the constructors coming. With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”

LMDh certainly is getting more and more exciting by the day, isn’t it? Expect more big names to sign up to drives in the near future…

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.