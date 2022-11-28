Team Mitsubishi Ralliart wins first overall at the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022

Mitsubishi returns to its rally roots in a big way. This past weekend, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart finished first overall at the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR).

The race ran from November 21 to 26 and stretched a total of 1,524km between Thailand and Cambodia. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart fielded three Group T1-spec Strada (sold as the Triton in those respective countries) units across rough roads and muddy terrain.

Chayapon Yotha in the #105 Strada finished first overall, while Rifat Sungkar in car #118 came in fifth place. Sakchai Hantrakul in car #119 unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to retire from the race early.

“The superb performance came down to the drivers, who were able to extract the Triton’s performance and show us some great drives, the engineers who worked every day to fine-tune the vehicles perfectly, all the staff who provided support, and the know-how that Mitsubishi Motors has accumulated over the years,” said Team Mitsubishi Ralliart team director Hiroshi Masuoka.

“We would like to feed the knowledge we gained through our participation in the AXCR back into the development of production vehicles, and build Mitsubishi vehicles that are even tougher, more powerful, and more reliable,” added Masuoka.

We were fortunate enough to get a behind-the-scenes look at Team Mitsubishi Ralliart’s operations in Buriram, Thailand before the race kicked off. Stay tuned for our upcoming stories and videos from that experience.

