MotoGP will retire Valentino Rossi’s iconic number 46

It’s been more than half a year since Valentino Rossi—MotoGP icon and arguably the sport’s G.O.A.T.—retired from the series, but the tributes are still coming. Says a lot about just how big of a legend Rossi is, no?

Well, this weekend, The Doctor will be getting one of the most important tributes he’ll ever get. MotoGP has announced that Rossi’s number 46 will be officially retired from the sport at the upcoming Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley.

The press release reads: “The retirement ceremony will take place on the main straight on Saturday, just ahead of qualifying. Rossi will be in attendance as his legacy is honored and number retired, having raced the number 46 into the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame over 26 seasons of success—creating one of the most recognizable calling cards in global sport.”

Twenty-six seasons, nine titles, 115 wins, and 235 podiums across all classes. We know Rossi isn’t officially done with motorsports just yet, but damn, what a racing career the man has had.

