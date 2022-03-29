Yamaha PH racers April King Mascardo, Gian Carlo Mauricio make their ARRC debut

After two years, the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) is finally back in action. Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) will once again be competing in the UB150 (underbones) category, this time with two new racers carrying its flag.

Racing under ‘UMA Racing MMR Yamaha Philippines’ this year will be April King Mascardo and Gian Carlo Mauricio. The two have a tall task ahead as they will be defending their title this season—a title which was won by McKinley Kyle Paz a few years back.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

The first two races were concluded over the weekend, and the best result the team got was Mascardo’s fifth-place finish in Race 2. While neither Mascardo nor Mauricio were able to step on the podium, the two will have plenty of time to get their act together with a handful of races left this season.

The next races are scheduled for May and will be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

