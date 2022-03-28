LTO registration validity for plate numbers ending in 3 extended until April 30

COVID-19 may be trending downward at the moment, but that doesn’t mean a go signal’s been given for government agencies to start pushing their luck.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced that it is once again extending the validity of registration for some motor vehicles. This time, it’s for cars equipped with license plate numbers that end in 3.

If your ride is covered by this announcement, you still have until April 30, 2022 to get your requirements and paperwork in order.

LTO registration validity extension

The extension of cars’ registration validity has become common practice for the LTO during the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes sense, considering having people line up at government offices to deal with red tape will only strain the agency’s efforts to enforce coronavirus health and safety protocols. Other requirements the LTO has been lenient with in regards to validity include student driver’s permits, medical certificates, and conductor’s licenses.

So, do any of you guys plan on getting this requirement over and done with before the end of April? Or are some of you still crossing your fingers for another extension?

