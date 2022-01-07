LTO extends validity of student permits, medical certificates, and conductor’s licenses

Considering the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and the arrival of the Omicron variant, it’s understandable if fulfilling some nagging Land Transportation Office (LTO) requirements is currently the last thing on many motorists’ minds. The agency knows this, and is adjusting accordingly.

In a Facebook post, the LTO announced that it is extending the validity of student permits, medical certificates, and conductor’s licenses expiring in the first quarter of 2022.

All of the said documents will be valid for another two months past their date of expiration. If your student permit expires in February, for example, the LTO will recognize it until April 30, 2022. Look:

This is the correct call by the agency. This risk of catching COVID-19 right now is simply too great to justify having motorists come in to handle non-essential paperwork. If, however, you really need to visit an LTO office for some other reason, keep in mind that the agency now has a vaccination card requirement in place at some of its facilities. You can read more about this here.

Well, there you have it. At least that’s one fewer chore motorists have to worry about in the meantime. Does this update provide you with a little extra breathing room?

