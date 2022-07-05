‘Halo saved me,’ says Zhou Guanyu after massive British GP crash

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu says Formula 1’s halo device saved his life after his car was flipped upside down at the start of the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Zhou was upended after contact from Mercedes’ George Russell, before careening through the gravel trap at high speed and eventually coming to a stop between a tire barrier and the catch fencing behind it.

The race was immediately red-flagged, and marshals spent several minutes trying to extract Zhou from the wreckage safely after establishing that he wasn’t seriously hurt.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

He was eventually transferred to the medical center for further checks, and was later released after being declared fit. Meanwhile, Williams driver Alex Albon was helicoptered to hospital for precautionary checks following a separate shunt further down the field, though he, too, has been given the all clear.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FORMULA 1 NEWS:

Carlos Sainz takes maiden F1 win, puts Ferrari back on top at 2022 British GP

Is Formula 1 dropping the Belgian GP in favor of a race in South Africa?

“I want to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone, they were really fantastic,” said Zhou on social media, adding that he was “keener than ever to get back on track” in Austria next weekend.

Continue reading below ↓

Though it was contact with Russell that caused the crash, the British driver was blameless after he and Zhou had inadvertently squeezed AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, with the Frenchman unable to avoid tagging Russell’s left rear wheel.

And Russell drew praise for his reaction after the incident, scrambling out of his car and sprinting over to Zhou to check that his rival was ok.

PHOTO BY LAT Images via Mercedes AMG Petronas

Continue reading below ↓

It was the second time the halo device had been called into action in a matter of hours, after Williams reserve driver Roy Nissany somehow escaped injury after Prema’s Dennis Hauger was launched across his cockpit in the earlier Formula 2 race. It was Nissany who forced Hauger off track to begin with, and he was later punished with three penalty points and a five-place grid drop.

Aren’t we all now glad that the halo was introduced in 2018, despite the widespread opposition to it at the time? It has now played a role in saving Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and of course Romain Grosjean in F1 alone, not to mention various incidents in F2, F3 and W Series as well.

PHOTO BY Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.