Latest GTA V update rolls out sky-high gas prices and supply chain issues

Sky-rocketing fuel prices? Increasing fares? Inflation? It appears 2021 is finally getting serious. Perhaps not 2020 levels of serious, but still serious nonetheless.

Thankfully, there’s still the option of kicking back, powering on a console or smartphone, and escaping reality through some form of digital media. TikTok, anyone? Or perhaps something more engaging like a video game?

Yeah, we’re going with the latter. Losing ourselves for an hour or two in Grand Theft Auto V sounds good right about now. Because nothing relieves stress like driving around in a virtual Sunshine State—and, you know, occasionally blowing things up. So let’s pop that disc in the PlayStation 5, wait for the game to update, and…

Oh.

“The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, retail supply chains are in turmoil, and to top it off a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.”

We didn’t know the title was turning into a simulator.

Scheduled to hit the game on July 26, GTA V’s ‘Criminal Enterprises’ update is a significant expansion to the game that includes new careers, more missions, and business. Oh, and all the harsh realities we’re trying to escape by jumping into the game in the first place.

On a serious note, the GTA franchise has always been known for poking fun at real-life events and trends. This is actually a genius move on the developer’s part. Are any players here looking forward to this update?

