Hyundai wants to get this eVTOL off the ground and in commercial use by 2028

We love an eVTOL—that’s electric vertical take-off and landing—craft here at Top Gear, and US mobility company Supernal has revealed the latest in a long line of futuristic sky taxis for us to ogle at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Supernal is owned by Hyundai Motor Group, and according to president Jaiwon Shin, the car division has roped in “top automotive designers to develop our eVTOL vehicle for manufacturability and widespread public acceptance.”

In other words, make it cool and make it achievable.

PHOTO BY Supernal via Hyundai Motor Group

This concept certainly manages the first part of that brief, although it remains to be seen if it’ll ever actually take off (pun intended). Work is underway to certify it for commercial use in the United States by 2028, with operations in Europe and the UK set to commence shortly after that.

“In order for Advanced Air Mobility to become a widespread mode of transportation, every detail—from the passenger experience to regulations and infrastructure—needs to be addressed from the start and work in lockstep with one another,” Shin added. “We are taking the time to create a safe, lightweight commercial eVTOL that provides our future passengers with the security and comfort they find in their own cars.”

Ah, lightweighting. That means a glut of forged carbon fiber in the five-seater cabin, as well as carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastic that’s also fully recyclable.

The reusable theme continues with the use of plant-based leather on the seats, plus responsibly sourced woods throughout.

PHOTO BY Supernal via Hyundai Motor Group

Very on trend, then. The battery-electric concept is designed for short urban journeys, but for city-to-city hops, work has already begun on a longer-range, hydrogen-powered aircraft that’s planned for sometime in the 2030s.

It’s not the first time someone has proffered a flying car solution, of course: Over the years we’ve seen the AeroMobil 5.0 VTOL, the Jetson One, the AutoFlight Prosperity I, the PAL-V Liberty, and the Terrafugia TF-X, to name but a few. We’ve yet to hitch a ride on any of those. Would you be brave enough to do so?

PHOTO BY Supernal via Hyundai Motor Group

PHOTO BY Supernal via Hyundai Motor Group

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

