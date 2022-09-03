You can make your hypercar dreams come true with these Huayra R sim racing pedals

Ever wanted to drive a Pagani in your pants? Slightly strange dream, but you’re now in luck.

You see, Pagani has collaborated with Danish firm Asetek SimSports to create these rather wonderful-looking Huayra R sim racing pedals for you to play your favorite driving simulator game on. That’s Euro Truck Simulator 2, for us.

The pedals and pedal arms are apparently based on the exact design as used in the slightly-special V12-engined Huayra R track toy, with “just with a very few tweaks” needed to adapt them for sim racing use.

One of those tweaks apparently involved adding a unique ‘Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Piston’ braking system, although trying to explain exactly what that is would go way beyond our capabilities.

Still, we do know that the pedals have been “tried and tested for hundreds of hours by real-world Formula and GT drivers and sim racing pros” and that they’ll cost €1,680 per set.

Hang on, that’s over P95,000. Guess it’s back to the bog standard Xbox controller we go…

Photos of the Pagani Huayra R sim tacing pedals

PHOTO BY TopGear.com



PHOTO BY TopGear.com



PHOTO BY TopGear.com



PHOTO BY TopGear.com



NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

