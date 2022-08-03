Gamers can expect an easier time buying a PlayStation 5 toward the end of 2022

Sure, buying a PlayStation 5 is much less of a hassle now than it was when the console came out in 2020. Getting your hands on a unit, though, is still far from a walk in the park.

In the Philippines, the only shot most people have at a PlayStation 5 unit is via limited-time reservation windows by retailers like Datablitz and Game One. With stock in short supply, most buyers often walk away from these drops empty-handed.

The situation appears to be changing, though.

In its latest financial report, Sony shared that it is not making any changes to its 2022 sales forecast of 18 million units for the console. While the COVID-19 pandemic remains a roadblock in the company’s manufacturing operations, Sony is making moves to get the console in more customers’ hands.

“At this point in time, we have made no change to our 18-million-unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware in FY22,” the brand announced.

“But since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season,” it added.

Sony’s latest final report echos a statement made by chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki during a recent investor call. Bloomberg reported the details, with the executive saying the console’s supply situation is improving.

“While we stand pat on our projection of selling 18 million units of PS5 this fiscal year, conditions surrounding PlayStation 5 are improving,” Totoki told investors. “We plan to front-load shipments for the year-end shopping season.”

Good to know. While titles like Gran Turismo 7 are still playable on the previous-generation PlayStation 4, it’s a much more immersive experience on the PS5 thanks to its DualSense controller support and next-gen graphics. Planning to buy a unit this holiday season?

