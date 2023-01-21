Classic Porsche owners can upgrade to head units with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Owners of classic Porsches are getting the opportunity to upgrade their infotainment setups. To offer drivers Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Porsche Classic has developed a follow-up to its successful 2020 solution.

The models Porsche has targeted with its retrofitted head units are the sixth-gen 2005-2008 911 997, 2005-2008 Porsche Boxster and 987 Cayman, and the first-gen Porsche Cayenne.

Since 2020, Porsche Classic has been using the mouthful that is ‘Porsche Classic Communication Management’ (PCCM) and PCCM Plus to kit out older models with more contemporary smart device features (geared towards streaming services).

These retrofitted devices enable all the audio, navigation, and telephony features found in the latest cars… well, as much as the retrofit permits. The PCCM and PCCM Plus use the existing amplifiers, speakers and antenna, and navigation displays in the binnacle continue to be supported too.



The move has been largely driven from the first 2020 releases, which prompted interest for owners of other models. Ulrike Lutz, director of Porsche Classic—a division selling genuine parts and accessories for the maintenance of these popular collectables—said: “There is huge demand for contemporary networking of our timeless classics. And soon after the successful launch of the infotainment systems for retrofitting, we received corresponding queries from owners of early 911 generation 997s. This is why we’re now significantly extending our range of Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus devices for retrofitting.”

Equipped with region-specific apps, such as SiriusXM satellite radio in North America and DAB+ in Europe, this is also the first time Porsche will be offering specific devices for different regions. Audio options are enhanced with the phone-mirroring apps, Carplay and Auto and drivers can also use a USB stick.

In the 911, Boxster and Cayman personalized seat preferences are now enabled and Porsche says the memory function can also be used for the lights, windscreen wipers, climate control, and door locks.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.