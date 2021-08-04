Waze’s latest update is something ‘Halo’ fans should check out

Over the years, Waze has made some rather interesting updates to its app. This time around, though, the update is one that we’re sure gamers—especially Halo fans—will get excited about.

For a limited time only, Waze is bringing the ‘Halo Experience’ to its app. Look:

A set of Halo-themed in-app features are now available. You can choose between the UNSC and the Banished and select Master Chief or Escharum as your mood, or have them give you directions as you drive around town.

You can also customize your car icon, because why not? After all, there have been many vehicles that have come out from one of the most iconic video-game franchises in history. But before you get excited, though, note that only two options are available: the Warthog and the Ghost. We reckon none of you are complaining.

PHOTO BY Waze

Granted, these Waze features won’t make your drive nearly as fun as what we think driving a real Warthog would feel like, but these will at least add a bit more flavor to your everyday routine.

No word until when this will be available, so best enjoy the feature every chance you get. So, which side will you be choosing?

