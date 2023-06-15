Review: BMW 318i Sport

I’ll start things off with a bit of a confession: I’m a fan of BMWs. As far back as I can remember, I’ve always had a soft spot for the Bavarians. Getting up close to a Boston Green Metallic 3 Series became part of my core memories from my elementary years. Honestly, I would still love to own a 3 Series from the ‘90s despite owning its bigger and plusher brother, the 5 Series.

That said, there are two finds of BMW fanboys. The first are the types who believe the brand can do no wrong. The second are those who scrutinize every nook, cranny, and panel gap of every new model the company builds. These are the fanboys who are also the harshest of critics, and, admittedly, I’m in the latter camp.

For the longest time, the 3 Series has been the benchmark for luxury sports sedans. That

said, the previous generation 3 Series lost a bit of magic, particularly in the steering wheel department. For the brand’s biggest fans, feel and feedback is what makes a BMW, well, a BMW. Having reviewed the 3 Series sold from 2012 to 2018 in the past, I can say that it just didn’t have that spark.

Now, I’m back in yet another 3 Series, a 318i Sport, to be exact. Like every 3 Series I’ve tried out before, I have expectations higher than a parent of an honor student.

Styling

The current 3 Series has been around since late 2018, adapting some design elements from the larger 5 Series. At the time, BMW’s design language was rather conservative and evolutionary, but I say it’s paid off. The car received a facelift (or Life Cycle Impulse/LCI in Bimmer-speak) in mid-2022 with that version arriving in the country in 2023.

For the local market, we get the 318i Sport, but that’s a bit of a misnomer. The Philippine version actually gets the full M Sport package with more aggressive set of bumpers, a nicer set of wheels, and gloss black trims around the windows. The M Sport pack also means the car can be specified with exclusive colors, namely Portimao Blue or Brooklyn Grey. The test car came in the latter and suits it very well. That said, you have to see this car in Portimao Blue because it makes it even more handsome. Better yet, Google BMW 3 Series Portimao Blue to see what I mean.

Nearly five years after its launch, the 3 Series is still a looker, and the facelift rolled back the years successfully.

Interior

Functional and effective are some of the words to describe BMW interior design. However, BMW went in a totally different direction in the updated 3 Series. Whereas the previous one still had an instrument cluster, the new one basically has a wide curved screen stuck on top of the dashboard. To be honest, it’s a bit of a love or hate affair.

Yes, the graphics are clear and crisp, and the animations are smooth as it can be. It’s a bit like watching those demos appliance stores use to show off their latest hi-def TVs. It’s generally easy to use since you can use it like a touchscreen, but you can also stick to using the scroll wheel like in previous BMWs.

However, I do miss the orange glow of the classic BMW dials. I miss the logical arrangement it had, and it didn’t have much in the way of gimmicks. It would be nice if there was a cluster screen option to make it look like the dials the, ehem, elder BMW faithful love and grew up with. Now that’s an idea.

But the biggest offense of the new interior is the general lack of buttons. Adjusting the air-conditioning requires several steps in the screen, and the same goes for changing radio stations and other entertainment functions.

It’s also hugely annoying that you’re forced to use wireless Apple CarPlay and hook it via Bluetooth. What was wrong with just plugging it in? Besides, the pre-facelift version of this interior was so easy to operate with logical, well-placed and clearly marked buttons and not every function is buried in sub menus of the touchscreen. Why reinvent the wheel? Yes, there’s voice command, but some of us still prefer using buttons, especially for simple functions.

Rant aside, the rest of the cabin is well designed. It feels solid and robust, just as you’d expect from a German car. If anything, it feels better put together than, um, one of its main rivals. No squeaks, rattles, and creaks to report here, and the space isn’t bad for sports sedan. If you need more space, there’s the Touring version with its station wagon body. Now that’s something I’d like to drive soon.

Powertrain

Gone are the days when the badge on the trunk meant the size of the engine. It may say 318i on the trunklid, but this car doesn’t use a 1.8-liter engine. Instead, it packs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine that’s good for 154hp and 250Nm of torque.

Okay, so the numbers don’t sound impressive. There are other cars that have much more power from the same size. However, it’s the power delivery that makes you feel like it has more than the advertised ratings...which has always been a BMW thing.

Driving Impressions

Ah, yes, the most important thing to assess in a BMW. A BMW should give you a nice and engaging drive no matter what engine is under the hood. It should make you smile when you drive up and down twisties and make you feel one with the car.

The updated 3 Series does most of that, thankfully. However, it would’ve been better if more steering feel and feedback was dialed in. Okay, we get it, not all BMW customers are looking for the ultimate driving experience, but the brand prided itself in offering high levels of driver engagement about 20 years ago. This is the brand that once called its cars ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’.

Mind you, it’s way better than the previous generation 3 Series. You actually have a general idea as to where the front wheels are pointed, and there’s a little bit more communication between your fingertips and the car’s general direction. Yes, it can still make you smile when you’re carving corners, but a little more steering feedback would be appreciated.

Thankfully, the chassis is as capable as ever. It’s poised and sharp when you’re taking on the twisties, and it’s also composed and compliant when you’re an expressway. That said, the M Sport package does give it firmer suspension, so some folks might find it a tad too stiff. It won’t shatter your spine, but you’re going to feel it when you run over some potholes.

As for the engine, it feels like it makes more than the advertised horsepower and torque ratings. There’s a good surge from a standstill, and it’ll easily reach speed limits without much effort from the engine. The transmission is also well-matched to this engine, providing smooth and crisp shifts along the way. Of course, more horsepower is always appreciated, but the 318i doesn’t feel underpowered at all. That’s not to say I wish BMW Philippines would bring back the more powerful 320i, even as a limited-run model.

Fuel economy isn’t bad either. Even in heavy traffic, it can still do 8.4 kilometers per liter and 7.2 kilometers per liter in pretty extreme congestion. Moderate to light traffic conditions yielded 9.8 to 13.1 kilometers per liter, and a quick highway drive resulted in 17.0 kilometers per liter. Oh, and those figures were made without the use of economy modes and assists.

Extra features

There isn’t much in the way of ‘surprise and delight’ in the local-spec 3 Series. It doesn’t have any advanced driver assist systems, so there’s no adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, or any of the sort.

That aside, it’s fairly well equipped. You get cruise control, power seats with memory, the comprehensive infotainment system, customizable individual driving modes, and, of course, that wonderful chassis.

Verdict

The good news is the chassis and handling of the facelifted 3 Series is what you expect from BMW. It won’t make the older BMW fanatics grin from ear to ear, but the newer fans will enjoy it. The 3 Series, even in 318i form, feels sharp and drives great. That’s all the more reason why I wish there was more steering feel and feedback because the car is so competent around the bends.

I still like the way it drives, and I thoroughly enjoyed having the car around. However, I’m still no big fan of the new infotainment interface. It crams too many simple functions into the screen, and tasks that can be done in one step require three more. I won’t go on a long rant again, but the solution here is buttons. Simple. Physical. Buttons.

At P3,790,000, the 318i Sport isn’t what anyone would call a bargain. Yes, you can get faster cars for less, but that’s not exactly the point of the 3 Series to begin with. Besides, we still wouldn’t complain about a 0 to 100kph time of about 8.5 seconds. But beyond that, the 3 Series is still the sedan to get in its class if driving dynamics is your priority.

All in all, it’s still a great car to drive, but a little less user-friendly inside.

Specs

Price: P3,790,000

Engine: 2.0-liter turbopetrol

Power: 154hp

Torque: 250Nm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drive Layout: Rear-wheel drive

Seating: 5

Score: 17/20