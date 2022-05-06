Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the all-new Suzuki Celerio

What pops in your head when you hear the name Suzuki? It’s usually one of two things: motorcycles, or pocket-sized cars that are also friendly on your wallet. Of course, we’re here to talk to you about the latter. From the company that offers the S-Presso and Swift comes another subcompact hatchback. The Japanese automaker has just rolled out the all-new Celerio in the Philippines.

This comprehensive redesign represents the third generation of the pint-sized hatchback. Its main competitors are some of the biggest stars in its segment. The Celerio has the Honda Brio and Toyota Wigo right in its crosshairs, and it aims to steer customers away from those bestsellers. Not only that, it also has to be careful not to steal sales from its siblings. It’s a tough ask, but the Celerio appears prepared for the challenge ahead.

Variants and prices

You have two variants to choose from in the 2022 Celerio. These are the GL MT and the GL AGS. It’s as simple as that. We all know what M/T means, but what is AGS? It stands for Auto Gear Shift, but we’ll dive deeper into that later. As for pricing, check out the list below:

2022 Suzuki Celerio prices

Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GL MT – P708,000 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GL AGS – P754,000

Exterior

Ever since the Celerio came out in 2009, it has always had rounded and quirky styling. The third-generation model is no exception. That said, there are some cues it shares with its more affordable sibling, the S-Presso. It has a flatter nose, a pair of bug-eye headlights, and a slim grille. The hood is still short, but it’s flatter than its predecessors. But just like before, the sides are relatively flat and the windows remain upright. As for the rear, the tailgate window is more rakish but it keeps the high-mounted taillights.

If the all-new Celerio looks much bigger than the previous generation, that’s because it is. The new hatchback is 3,695 mm long, 1,655 mm wide, 1,555 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. That means it’s 95 mm longer, 55 mm wider, and 15 mm taller, while the wheelbase grows by 10 mm. And if you’re curious about ground clearance, it’s 170 mm—25mm more than the previous model. That should lessen any fears of scraping when the roads get rough.

There is little to differentiate the two variants from another. Both have halogen headlights, foglights, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted antenna.

Interior

There is a sense of familiarity when you sit inside the redesigned Celerio. Unlike the exterior, the interior is more evolutionary than revolutionary. The upward-sweeping line still makes an appearance on the dashboard, along with the round air-conditioning vents at each corner. However, the center stack gets an overhaul with a 6.2-inch touchscreen, vertical center A/C vents, and a pair of charging outlets. Suzuki even moved the window switches to the center to make more room by the doors.

Suzuki claims there is more space inside, thanks largely to the exterior’s growth. There is more leg, hip, and headroom, along with longer front seat rails for taller drivers. But the biggest benefit of the size increase is cargo space. The Celerio has a cargo capacity of 295 liters, which is 86 liters more than the outgoing model.

Engine and specs

You only have one choice when it comes to engines. The two Celerio variants use a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder mill that puts out 66hp and 89Nm of torque. Power and torque figures are down by one each, but the power kicks in earlier, claims Suzuki.

As for the transmissions, there’s a five-speed manual and the Auto Gear Shift (AGS). AGS isn’t your typical automatic transmission, nor is it a CVT. Think of it as an automated manual that bumps gears up (or down) without manually shifting or stepping on a clutch pedal. The AGS only has two pedals, and you don’t have to worry about stalling because the automated clutch does the work for you. Plus, it has hill-start assist if you have to start from an incline.

Extra features

On-board entertainment comes courtesy of the Sony XAV-1500 touchscreen. There is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but it makes up for it by having Weblink 2.0, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. Both Celerio grades also get steering wheel-mounted audio controls for accessibility.

Suzuki also boosted the safety of the third-generation Celerio. Aside from dual front airbags, the subcompact hatch has stability control as standard, a significant feature in this class.

