Specs, variants, prices: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Covenant Car Company, distributor of Chevrolet vehicles in the Philippines, has now officially launched the all-new Trailblazer. The new model is now made in Korea, where GM has a plant.

Where the Trailblazer was formerly a midsize SUV in its previous iteration here, the new model lands in our market in compact-crossover form. It enters a segment stacked with competitive nameplates like the Ford Territory and the Suzuki Vitara. If you want to learn more about this new arrival, then read on.

Variants and prices

The all-new Trailblazer only comes in two variants: LT and Premier. You can check out the price list below:

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Chevrolet Trailblazer LT – P1,488,888 Chevrolet Trailblazer Premier – P1,621,888

Exterior

The all-new Trailblazer is a rather stylish crossover. The large front grille is separated by a horizontal gray trim. The upper portion is adorned by the Chevy badge and is flanked by thin, swept-back headlamps. The lower portion, meanwhile slots right in between the fog lamps and above the front skid plate.

Black plastic cladding underneath wrap the entire vehicle all the way to the rear, where skid plates matching the ones up front can be found. The tailgate protrudes somewhat aggressively into the middle, forming a sharp line between the taillights.

Interior

The interior is adorned by a plethora of jet-black trim accentuated by a few silver elements and white contrast stitching. A mix of leather, plastic, and other soft-touch materials is available. All the seats here are wrapped in leather and come with a heating function.

Engine and specs

Only one powertrain is available in the new Trailblazer. That’s a 1.3-liter turbocharged in-line-three engine that generates 155hp at 5,600rpm and 236Nm of torque between 1,600-4,000rpm. This unit sends power to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

The Chevy’s suspension setup comprises MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam out back. Stopping power is provided by ventilated and solid discs.

Extra features

The Trailblazer is equipped with a host of standard amenities such as an Apple CarPlay-/Android Auto-compatible eight-inch infotainment system, a reversing camera with parking sensors, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. An A/C cabin pollen filter is also available.

Standard safety and driver-assist tech come aplenty as well, including cruise control, forward-collision alert with automatic emergency braking and front-pedestrian detection, lane-change alert, lane-keep assist with lane-departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

In the higher Premier trim, the Trailblazer gets a power liftgate, a roof rail, automatic climate controls, and LED headlights and taillights. The LT variant gets halogen lamps all around.

“We are proud to introduce the all-new 2022 Chevy Trailblazer to the Philippine market,” says Chevrolet Philippines-TCCCI president and chief executive officer Atty. Albert B. Arcilla. “The Trailblazer is a continuation of the new design language for Chevy’s crossover family and extends our momentum into one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments. It continues the SUV heritage of the revered nameplate and is now loaded with safety and convenience features that anticipate the needs of today’s most discerning customers.”

What do you guys think of the new Trailblazer? Let us know in the comments.

