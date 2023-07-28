Check out these accessories for the all-new Mitsubishi Strada

Mitsubishi is really going all out with the thoroughly redesigned Strada. Instead of showing just a few versions of the truck, it has released most of the variants and body styles, and even the one the company will use for the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023.

The company even showed the conversion possibilities for the Strada, as well as its accessorized version. There’s a pretty interesting list of accessories available for it, so let’s take a closer look, shall we?

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

At the front, there’s the option to give it black letterings at the top of the grille, along with extended fender flares for those who think the Strada needs (even) more presence. Over at the side, door visors, door sill guards, and carbon-effect wraps are available.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As for the rear, there are two sports bar options for the all-new Strada. The first is finished in matte black, while the second one has a glossy finish. The bars are functional, too, as these are steel and not plastic. Mitsubishi also has a bed liner with built-in slots, additional cargo hooks, and tie-downs.

It’s all fairly standard stuff, but we’d also like to see some of the accessories fitted in some of the launch models to be included in the official list.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

During the Triton World launch program, there were also Stradas fitted with bullbars, various sticker packs, along with canopy tops, campershells, and overlander kits. Here’s to hoping Mitsubishi adds those to its official accessories list.