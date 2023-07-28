Toyota could be releasing new Veloz E variant priced at P1.092-M

It looks like it isn’t just the Yaris Cross—and maybe the all-new Alphard as well—that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is set to release in the coming weeks. According to a source, the carmaker is set to release a new Veloz variant.

Come midway through August, there’ll be a new Veloz E trim available in the market. This will be positioned well under the existing G and V variants and will be priced at just P1.092 million. You can check out the tentative price list below.

Toyota Veloz 2024 prices

PHOTO BY Mark Jesalva

Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,250,000

Toyota Veloz 1.5 G CVT – P1,210,000

Toyota Veloz 1.5 V CVT – P1,092,000

The new variant will fall right above the top-spec Avanza, which currently goes for P1,059,000. The Veloz E will still pack the same 1.5-liter 2NR-VE gasoline engine that churns out 105hp and 138Nm and is mated to a CVT. The difference will mostly be in terms of aesthetics.

The soon-to-be base Veloz will come without puddle lamps on the sides and without overfenders on the wheel arches. The latter has supposedly resulted in a 5mm reduction in overall width. This new trim will also come with 16-inch alloy wheels, a tad bit smaller than the current 17-inch alloys on the G and V trims.

The Veloz E, however, will share a few components with the G, such as the eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’ll also still have a wireless charger and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors. No Toyota Safety Sense here, though.

What do you guys think? These are just rumors at this point, but do you reckon this will be a good move for TMP?

