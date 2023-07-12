This custom Barbie-themed Ford Bronco wants to go party

There are endless ways to customize off-roaders these days. You can lift them, slam them, turn them into glampers, and even Barbie-fy them.

Wait, what?

Okay, Barbie-themed cars and SUVs aren’t new. After all, there is a long history of these dating back to the ‘60s. Heck, the Jeep Wrangler is often used as a Barbie car. But what if, let’s say, she trades in her Wrangler for a Ford Bronco? Well, the result could look something like this.

PHOTO BY Bayshore Automotive

This custom pink Ford Bronco was made by Bayshore Automotive in Florida. Of course, it’s draped in pink, but that’s not paint you’re looking at. Instead, the body was wrapped in that color from nose to tail. Of course, there’s a bit of color contrasting here to break the, um, pinkness of the Bronco. It gets white highlights on the grille, fenders, side mirrors, and the pillars. The custom shop also made the effort of painting the hardtop.

PHOTO BY Bayshore Automotive

Inside, the Bronco gets a custom white interior with retrimmed seats, pillars, and dashboard. The pink isn’t as obvious in there, but a closer look reveals pink contrast stitching on the seats. The rest of the interior is largely untouched.

PHOTO BY Bayshore Automotive

But should Barbie and Ken decide to go on an off-road adventure, this particular Bronco has the hardware to take on the rough stuff. For starters, it gets a 5-inch lift kit by R/C, rasing the ground clearance from 224mm to a whopping 325mm. It then rides on 37-inch all-terrain tires care of Nitto, and the wheels are from Black Rhino, painted white in this case.

PHOTO BY Bayshore Automotive

As for the Bronco used for this transformation, the spec used by Bayshore Automotive packs a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine mated to an automatic. If you’re curious, that engine puts out 330hp and 563Nm of torque. That should be more than enough to get Barbie out of trouble on or off the road.

