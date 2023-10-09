DAMD can make your Suzuki Jimny look like a classic G-Class

Japanese custom shop DAMD has played around with the Suzuki Jimny for years. Because of its boxy styling, DAMD has 'transformed; the little Suzuki into several classic SUVs. We’ve seen it become a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a Land Rover Defender, and a Ford Bronco. The company even makes kits to make the new Jimny look like the one from the '70s.

Now, DAMD is introducing yet another kit for the Jimny. It’s mini G-Class kit yet again but it’s with a twist. Instead of making it look like a G63 AMG, the company is going old school. Original G-Class owners, you might want to take a look at this.

PHOTO BY DAMD

It’s still called the Little G but DAMD added the tag Traditional on it. That’s because the inspiration for the new Little G kit is the early Mercedes-Benz G-Class from the late 70s and early ‘80s. That means there’s not much in the way of bling and chrome. Instead, it’s all about making the Jimny look more rugged. A perfect complement to the Little D Defender lookalike then.

PHOTO BY DAMD

The tributes to the original G-Class are glaringly obvious. Aside from the name, there’s classic slotted grille and headlight guards that beef up the Jimny’s look. The slim bumper is also an ode to the early days of the G-Class, as well as the driving lights that sit near the headlights.

PHOTO BY DAMD

Other neat details? Classic Benzes from the ‘70s always had prominent door rubbing strips. Well, DAMD has also replicated that look in the Jimny. Also, the rear bumpers were made to look like the Benz, and even the taillights were reshaped to complete the retro vibe. There are two versions of the side mirror available. You can either stick to the stock units or go for the old-school dual-hinged vertical pieces like you’d see in classic 4x4s and pickups.

PHOTO BY DAMD

If you still need more convincing that it looks similar to the first-generation, early release Mercedes-Benz G-Class, here are a few photos for reference.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

If you’re not convinced, well, there’s nothing we can do.

Of course, DAMD gives its customers the option of mixing and matching parts. So, let’s say, you only want the grille, you can go ahead and just get that. On the flipside, you can grab the whole package if cost is no object. We’re not just talking about the exterior here, either. DAMD can also trim the seats in a tartan pattern that echoes the 1979 model.

PHOTO BY DAMD

Let’s say you want to go all out on the Little G Traditional and pay for the full kit and other accessories. Per the company’s cost calculator, it will set you back ¥595,100 or about P227,000. That price does include the painting of the parts and installation by DAMD. If you’re shipping it from over there, however, you can get the parts painted and have it installed at the shop of your choice.

The parts you see attached to the car such as the roof basket, lift kit, and aftermarket wheels are not included in the price. Then again, DAMD is giving the customer the option to choose other accessories to their liking, but the retro styling kit is theirs and theirs alone. So, for those who want to do a local Little G Traditional build, we say save up a whole lot more than P300,000 for that.

Expensive, yes. But we’re sure it’ll be a head-turner.