Dianne Medina takes you on a tour around her customized van

Celebrities and vans go together like butter on toast. It’s no surprise then that these are popular with celebrities thanks to acres of space inside. That room also means these vans are customized to become a home away from home.

For example, just take a look at Dianne Medina’s custom Hyundai H350.

PHOTO BY OG

From the outside, Dianne’s van looks like a standard H350. No fancy wheels, no accessories, or any over-the-top attachments. But with most artista vans, the cool stuff is on the inside. Slide the side door open and you’re greeted by a pair of airplane-style seats fit for celebs and VIPs. It’s got first-class appointments too such as pull power operation, massagers, leg rests for maximum relaxation. There’s even a power pop-out table in case Dianne needs to work on the go.

PHOTO BY OG

And that’s not all in the second-row area. There's a massive widescreen TV on the top half of the divider, along with other entertainment options plus wi-fi connectivity. The counter even has a wireless charger, storage bins galore, and an on-board fridge.

Thanks to the H350’s tall roof, Dianne’s van has more than enough room for overhead storage bins and deployable hangers. The back seats on the other hand get cushy padding as well. Dianne even has her own mini make up area with its own seat and vanity mirrors.

PHOTO BY OG

Other highlights? There are blinds to bring Dianne to her next shoot in total privacy, a touch panel to control the lights, entertainment options, and other functions, and a starlight roof. Oh, and did we mention her van has its own bathroom? Yup, this van is pretty well loaded if you ask us.

Want to see the full tour? Check out the video below.