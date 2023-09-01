The epic trailer for the Enzo Ferrari biopic is a must watch

Almost exactly 18 months after we learned that an Enzo Ferrari biopic called Ferrari was in the works, we have a trailer to whet the appetite. And good lord is it full of suspense.

Instead of the usual montage of snappy dialogue and - in the words of Lamborghini producer Andrea Iervolino - “amazing” car scenes, instead there’s no dialogue whatsoever… and pretty much just the car scenes. Now that’s our kind of trailer.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It’s refreshing to see EDSA Busway violators—even those with the nicest cars—apprehended

The all-new Honda Accord is coming to Thailand, but will PH get it?

PHOTO BY NEON

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In fact, the only line is delivered at the end by Adam Driver, who plays Enzo in the film: “If you get into one of my cars… you get in to win.” Not something that really applies to the F1 team at the moment (pain). The Le Mans outfit on the other hand…

“The way the movie has been shot is amazing,” Iervolino told TopGear.com back in March. “It takes place in the Sixties and Seventies, and when you see the car racing and the way it’s been shot, it looks like a James Bond movie.”

According to the marketing bumf, the movie opens in 1957 with Enzo in crisis and bankruptcy looming for the company he started a decade earlier with wife Laura (Penelope Cruz).

It tackles the loss of their son Dino, Ferrari’s relationship with Lina Lardi, and of course the 1,000-mile race that is the Mille Miglia.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now



Oh, and Le Mans veteran Patrick Dempsey is among the cast members too, playing F1 driver Piero Taruffi. Well, if you need an actor who really can steer…

Check out the trailer below: it’s due in cinemas around Christmas time. Excited yet?

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.