The first road-going Bugatti Centodieci is an EB110 tribute

Bugatti has finished development of the ultra-exclusive, P593 million Centodieci after over 48,000 kilometers of road and track testing. Tough job, but someone has to do it right?

Anyway, the very first customer car (one of just 10 that’ll be built) is now ready, and we suspect the spec might just be perfection.

PHOTO BY Bugatti

The deep-pocketed new owner has gone for EB110 Blue for the exterior paint and EB110 Sport Silver for the wheels. Great choices considering the Chiron-based Centodieci pays homage to the pre-VW, Romano Artioli-era supercar. Oh, and apparently said new owner also has the registration that matches EB110 in the photos. Lucky so and so.

PHOTO BY Bugatti

The interior also draws inspiration from that EB110, with chessboard quilted leather on the seats, roof liner, door panels, center console and even the floor mats. Apparently the inside alone takes 16 weeks to complete.

PHOTO BY Bugatti

The Centodieci’s engine is the familiar 1,578hp 8.0-liter W16 unit, which allows for 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 380 km/h.

We were cynical at first, but we’d have to admit that we’re liking the Centodieci even more after seeing this spec…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

