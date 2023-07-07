This Youtube channel is a reminder of how not to cross flooded roads

It’s the rainy season again, and that means we’ll be encountering floods more frequently. We’ve given tips on how to drive in the rain, as well as what NOT to do when the weather turns for the worse.

When encountering a flood, it’s always best to assess the situation first before taking the plunge. If you know your vehicle well and have the skills to take on deep water, by all means do it. But discretion is the better part of valor, meaning it’s better to be on the safe side than do something dangerous and unnecessary.

Over in England, some parts of the country force you to drive over some floods. Specifically, you’ll have to drive over fords, and no, we’re not talking about the car brand. These flood crossings have become a bit of a spectacle, too, with various Youtube channels filled to the brim with compilations.

One of these channels is Bengregers, and it has been hovering over the Rufford Ford pass for a couple of years now. There, you’ll see people successfully fording the waters, but there’s also an alarming number of people who think the best way of crossing floods is to reenact Moses parting the Red Sea.

Need proof? Check out one of the many videos from the channel.

Mind you, that’s the fail compilation. There are hundreds more in the channel and, trust us, you’re going to burn a lot of time just watching them. Some crossings will amaze you, while some will leave your head scratching. Either way, we’d like to remind everyone to be careful out there. Remember, only cross a deep flood if it’s absolutely necessary. Also, it doesn't matter if your has a wading capacity of 800mm or higher. All of that will be for nothing if the driver is not careful.

