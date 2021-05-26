Electric-bicycle fans, the Focarini Fulmine is now available locally for P570k

Do you worry about waking up the whole community with your noisy enduro motorbike whenever you go trail riding? In that case, a mountain bike is your next best weapon during your off-road adventures on two wheels. In fact, many of the pedal-assist mountain bikes now available in the Philippines come with powerful motors to help you tackle rugged terrain and steep climbs.

PHOTO BY Focarini

Continue reading below ↓

The newest kid on the block is Italian brand Focarini. Ride Manila, a popular shop in Makati City, is now selling the Focarini Fulmine e-MTB, one of the most talked-about mountain bikes in Europe.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It’s powered by the latest-generation E-P3 MX electric motor manufactured by Polini, and boasts five power modes. The motor generates 250 watts and 90Nm of torque. Several bike reviews say the abundant torque of the Fulmine can be found in the fourth and fifth ride modes.

PHOTO BY Focarini

Continue reading below ↓

The electric motor comes with a two-year warranty. The whole bike weighs only 23kg, thanks in part to its carbon-fiber suspension. The battery, which uses up 500 watts per hour, is hidden inside the bike’s frame.

The Focarini Fulmine goes for P570,000 and is 100% user-serviceable. This means the owner can dismantle the motor parts and do the repairs himself with the help of a service manual.

To see the Fulmine in the metal along with the other Focarini e-bike models, you can visit the Ride Manila showroom.

PHOTO BY Focarini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Focarini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.