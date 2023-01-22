Mr. Bean is selling his gorgeous Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II

Actor and car enthusiast Rowan Atkinson has put his Lancia Delta Integrale Evo II up for auction. Worth up to an estimated £75,000 (about P5,000,000 at current exchange rates) in the currently buoyant market for classic cars, this fine '80s family runaround has clocked less than 90,000 km.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Honda Civic Type R officially lands in PH priced at P3.88-M

Quick guide: How to create an LTO LTMS account for driver’s license renewal





PHOTO BY Silverstone Auctions

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Lancia Delta Integrale has a colorful history in rallying circles. The five-door hatchback rose to fame in its domination of the World Rally Championships in the late 1980s. This particular example is a Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II. Such Evo models would prove the final homologation cars for the Martini-sponsored racing team.

PHOTO BY Silverstone Auctions

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Atkinson’s reasonably deep pockets have kept this treasure in extremely good nick - safe to say, it drives. First registered in June 1993, this Evo II sports a 2.0-liter, 16-value turbo engine, producing a spritely 215hp. Imported from Japan in 2011, the Lord Blue finish is a rare color choice with a typically Japanese-inspired nametag.

PHOTO BY Silverstone Auctions

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Unsurprisingly, the HF Integrale Evo II is considered the Lancia to have. It goes on sale at the Race Retro Show on 25th February 2023 at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire as part of the larger showcase from Silverstone Auctions.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.