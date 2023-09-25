Yes, that is a 6x6 version of the Ford Ranger

There’s no shortage of customized Ford Ranger models around the world. So far, we’ve seen high performance versions, low-riders, and even one for military applications. Now, there’s a special heavy-duty version that looks rather awesome.

British engineering and consultancy firm Ricardo have made a specialized Ford Ranger that beefs up its cargo and payload capacity. Dubbed the Ranger HEX, Ricardo’s way of making the Ranger even more fit for purpose is to add an extra axle. Yep, even the Ranger gets the 6x6 treatment these days.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Car-free Sundays on Ayala Avenue will continue until the end of the year

Honda PH launches new Beat priced at P71.4k, 50th Anniversary Edition at P74.4k

The Ranger used for this conversion is based on the extended cab body, or SuperCab in Ford speak. Its body was then lifted for extra ground clearance, and the entire rear end has been re-engineered. Aside from the addition of a third axle, the truck comes with a heavy-duty tray instead of the usual bed.

Speaking of the axle, the rear suspension ditches its leaf spring configuration for something called a De Dion arrangement. It essentially gives this truck even better suspension articulation to ensure contact with any surface, no matter the terrain. All these upgrades mean the Ranger HEX has a payload capacity of 3,800kg, far more than the standard model's 1,300kg rating.

PHOTO BY Ricardo PLC

Ricardo did not go into full detail as to what exactly has been added, but the company claims that it is overlay bolt-on system that does not require any alteration of the Ford Ranger base vehicle. Because of that, there is parts interchangeability and the assurance of retaining the base vehicle’s reliability. Given that the Ford Ranger is Europe’s best-selling pickup, parts shouldn’t be much of an issue.

More interestingly, Ricardo gave the Ranger HEX a hybrid drive system. It’s paired to a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel that generates 250hp and 597Nm of torque. The electric motor and battery pack then makes 282hp. There is even an array of battery pack options to boost the truck’s electric only range. It wasn’t mentioned if the Ranger HEX’s hybrid system can serve as a generator for work sites, but it would be a great addition for those working off-grid.

There's no word on pricing just yet, but we reckon it will be on application given the wide customization options. As it stands, however, the most basic Ranger equipped with a V6 engine retails starts at over €50,000 or about P3,000,000. Factor in the conversion and you might be looking at a €70,000 (approx. P4,300,000) truck.

Expensive, yes. But it sure looks cool.