Forza Horizon 5’s latest DLC (sort of) lets you live in a Barbie world

Who would’ve thought that Barbie would have a live-action film? By now, we’ve seen the trailers for the Barbie movie, and our curiosity does make us want to watch it once it's out. But hold on, the is Top Gear. Why are we talking about the Barbie movie?

Well, it’s because the movie features a pair of electric models from General Motors. In the movie, Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) will drive an electric version of the 1956 Corvette, while Ken (portrayed by Ryan Gosling) will drive a GMC Hummer EV.

PHOTO BY Xbox Game Studios

But if you want to drive those cars and live in a Barbie world (sort of), then you’re in luck. No, Chevrolet and GMC aren’t making road going versions of the movie cars. Instead, you’ll need a copy of Forza Horizon 5 and download these Barbie-fied GMs.

PHOTO BY Xbox Game Studios

So, how to claim these cars? Once in-game open the pause menu and navigate to the "My Horizon" tab. After that, you open the game’s Message Center then select the Gifts tab and look for a new message saying you can claim the car. Just hit download and, hey presto, you can drive those cars around Mexico. The best part is, the cars are free.

PHOTO BY Mattel

That said, we wish there were more Barbie cars available for download in the game because, well, why not? Besides, Barbie has a pretty solid car collection over the years. She’s had Corvettes from various eras, most notably a C4 from the ‘80s as well as the newer models.

PHOTO BY Volvo

Other notable cars that have been given the Barbie treatment include the Austin-Healey 3000 MkII, Ferrari 328 GTS, and a Volkswagen Beetle. There have even been “regular” cars that were offered as Barbie cars such as the Ford Escape (remember those?) and the Volvo V70.