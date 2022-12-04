Guenther Steiner is writing a book about Haas F1’s 2022 season

Might not be suitable for a younger audience, this: Haas team boss Guenther Steiner is to write a book about his team’s 2022 campaign, to be called Surviving to Drive.

Steiner of course has garnered a cult following from the hit Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, in which the US-Italian’s, er, loose-tongued tirades turned him into an unlikely celebrity figure in the F1 paddock.

Set to be published in April, the book will recount the year in which Haas was forced to sack its controversial driver Nikita Mazepin on the eve of the F1 season and rehire Kevin Magnussen, who then picked up a fifth place finish in his first race back and later scored a sensational maiden pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

The book will also cover the team’s highs and lows with Mick Schumacher, whose numerous heavy crashes and inconsistent results ultimately cost him his seat for 2023. He’ll be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg next year, don’t forget.

Pre-orders will begin soon, and apparently the story will be told “in Steiner’s inimitable style”. Read before passing on to children, in other words.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.