How much could the new Honda Brio be once it’s here?

Honda made a bit of noise over the weekend when it revealed the updated Brio in Indonesia. The mini hatchback saw some tweaks to its exterior and interior and is set to be up against the all-new Toyota Wigo and Kia Picanto. Indonesia pricing has also been released, but that got us thinking: How much could the Philippine version be once it’s here?

PHOTO BY Honda

In Indonesia, the Brio is available in five variants, namely the 1.2 S MT, 1.2 E MT, 1.2 E CVT, 1.2 RS MT, and 1.2 RS CVT. The 1.2 S MT and 1.2 RS CVT are available locally, and it could be said that the 1.2 E is Indonesia’s equivalent of the Philippine-spec 1.2 V CVT. That said, we’re a little jealous that the Indonesian-spec 1.2 RS is available with a manual transmission. Anyway, on to the prices.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO to launch ‘digital driver’s license’ accessible via DICT’s new ‘super app’

Over 1,000 citations issued in first three days of single ticketing system

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

For all intents and purposes, let’s take a look at the variants that have a local equivalent. Starting with the 1.2 S, it retails for 165,900,000 Indonesian rupiah. Based on current conversion rates, that’s about P624,000. For comparison, the current Brio 1.2 S MT sells for P680,000.

Moving to the 1.2 E CVT that will likely become the 1.2 S CVT in the Philippines, that one carries a price tag of 191,900,000 Indonesian rupiah. At current conversion costs, that would be around P721,000. The current price of the local-spec Brio 1.2 S CVT is P772,000. As for the top-spec 1.2 RS CVT, that goes for 243,900,000 rupiah in Indonesia, meaning it goes for approximately P917,000. The local RS variant retails for P828,000.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

You might have noticed the big jump from the 1.2 E/S CVT to the RS CVT. The reason behind that is Indonesia’s Low Cost Green Car (LCGC) incentive. The non-RS models enjoy that tax benefit, while the RS does not, hence the significant price jump. Also, car prices in Indonesia are a little bit higher, and those conversion prices are still subject to local taxes and tariffs.

Nonetheless, what we’re looking at here is a possible price range for the local Brio. P750,000 to P850,000 seems to be a safe bet, but we’re hoping that final prices will not be that far off the current prices. Besides, in a segment that’s this price sensitive, a difference of P5,000 can make or break a sale.