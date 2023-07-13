The refreshed City starts at P973k in PH, comes with Honda Sensing as standard

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has dropped a bombshell on us and launched two new models back-to-back: the facelifted Brio and the refreshed City. Before we get to the hatch, let’s look at the subcompact sedan first.

The new City now boasts a slightly redesigned front fascia that, frankly, now looks more Civic-esque. The chrome trim appears to be wider, and the nose and bumper now protrude more from the front fascia. The overall silhouette, however, is still retained. The rear end also remains untouched.

Walkaround: 2024 Honda City

Inside, the City also sees changes to the seats and the dash. It does get an updated instrument cluster and new wireless CarPlay connectivity for the infotainment system.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Powering the new City is the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine that generates 119hp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. As with most Hondas in the local lineup, the City can only be had with a CVT.

What’s new for this refresh is the addition of Honda Sensing features across the range. Yes, including the base variant. The suite for the City includes adaptive cruise control (without low-speed follow), a collision-mitigation braking system, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, road-departure mitigation, auto high beam, and lead car departure notification.

As for the prices, you can just refer to the list below.

Honda City 2024 prices

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Honda City 1.5 RS CVT Honda Sensing – P1,128,000

Honda City 1.5 V CVT Honda Sensing – P1,073,000

Honda City 1.5 S CVT Honda Sensing – P998,000



Honda City 1.5 E CVT Honda Sensing – P973,000

What do you guys think of the new Honda City? If you want to learn more about the subcompact sedan, stay tuned—we’ll have more stories on this one out soon.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag