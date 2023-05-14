How far has the Honda Civic come in over 50 years?

How many generations separate these two?

We’re into double digits now. Incredibly, the delightful Carnaby Yellow Civic pictured is the first of 11 generations to roll out of the factory. First launched in 1972 as a two-door coupe, a three-door hatch followed a couple of months later. It measured just shy of a modern Fiat 500 (3.56m L x 1.51m W x 1.34m H) and clocked in at a featherweight 790kg. Power arrived - eventually - via a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine producing heady totals of 49hp and 78Nm, mated to a four-speed gearbox. In the half-century since, more than 27 million Civics have been sold worldwide.



The new one's not bad looking, either

You’re not wrong, particularly in this striking Premium Crystal Blue Metallic paint job. It’s grown in size mind, measuring 4.55m long by 1.80m wide and 1.41m tall and weighing in at 1,533kg, but the bigger story is its new hybrid powertrain (branded e:HEV). It combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 1.05kWh battery and a pair of electric motors – one of which generates electricity, the other of which drives the front wheels – which Honda claims results in smoother power delivery and improved fuel efficiency.

That's all well and good, but in the real world?





It’s rather impressive. Around town, you generally sit in EV mode, with the engine seamlessly picking up the pieces when the going ramps up and taking complete control at motorway speed. The new set-up delivers 178hp and 315Nm of torque, resulting in a 0–100kph time of 8.1 seconds and a (restricted) top speed of 180kph, plenty handy for a regular family hatchback. It’s a wholly relaxing affair, and while it doesn't invite spirited trips on the door handles, there's a stable, predictable chassis underneath.

How does the old timer compare?

A reminder of just how fun and involving cars of this age are to drive. There’s plenty of play in the surprisingly light steering, but it’s pleasantly quiet once underway and shifts nicely, even if the 0–100kph time of around 15 seconds and a top speed of 145kph won’t break any records. Not that you’ll want to do much more than 80kph, with the ride becoming noticeably bouncy and the engine ever more strained as you push on. Still, as a little motor for tootling around town, do you really need much more car than this?



Has time been kind to the interior?

You get some stylish wood trim on the dash (plenty of similarities with the Honda e there), half leather seats and door cards, an analogue radio... and that’s about it. The latest gen here comes kitted out with a heated steering wheel and seats, digital dials, and infotainment display, a Bose 12-speaker hi-fi, a panoramic sunroof, and more. There’s no doubt the older one is showing its age – but so would you if you were approaching the big half-century.

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.