Visiting the US? The Honda Heritage Center in Ohio is a must-see

Ohio isn’t typically on any Pinoy’s mind when it comes to tourist destinations. After all, most of our kabayans would go to California, Florida, or even New York when visiting the US. But for car guys, particularly Honda fanatics, perhaps it’s time to book a flight to The Buckeye State.

Why, you ask? It’s because Ohio is the home of Honda’s US operations apart from press offices scattered throughout the country. The state helped paved the way for Honda’s US manufacturing, something it still does to this day. Not only that, it’s where the Honda Heritage Center is located, and it’s open to the public.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

What exactly is the Volkswagen Tharu up against?

Honda releases four accessory packages for the all-new CR-V

PHOTO BY Honda Heritage Center

Located in Marysville, Ohio, the Honda Heritage Center displays the rich heritage of the Japanese automaker in the US. Before you dismiss it, you should know that Honda’s history in the States is colorful. Besides, it was Honda and Toyota that convinced Americans that Japanese cars were, indeed, the real deal.

PHOTO BY Honda Heritage Center

What’s on display, you ask? It’s a mix of classics, neoclassics, and the modern stuff, but that’s oversimplifying things. Where else will you see a pristine and unblemished N600, the predecessor of the Civic, proudly on display? What about various generations of Honda Civic in every body style imaginable? The cars on the floor are a lot more relatable than you think, given that Honda’s products back then were truly global models.

PHOTO BY Honda Heritage Center

CR-V and Accord fans will also like what’s on display. Plus, there are several ‘forbidden fruit’ models waiting for your attention. Acura’s heritage is also present there, so you’ll be seeing cars like the Integra, Legend, and NSX over there. Power products are there too, in case you’re interested, but we’re sure you’re more in tune with the competition cars.

PHOTO BY Honda Heritage Center

But it’s not just cars that are present in the heritage center. Motorcycles are also there, because we all know that Honda started with two wheels before it threw in four wheels in the mix. Early models such as the original Cub, classic CBs, and old-school cruisers are just some of the bikes on display in Ohio. It doesn’t matter if it’s bikes or cars, the museum has something for all kinds of Honda fans.

PHOTO BY Honda Heritage Center

At this point, some of you are probably wondering how to get there. Sadly, there are no direct flights from Manila to Marysville. Instead, you’ll have to go through connecting domestic flights to get there. You might be pleased to know that the entrance is free and walk-ins are welcome. You’ll also appreciate that there’s ‘ample free parking’ in the area.

PHOTO BY Honda Heritage Center

As a final note, Honda suggests you spend about an hour and a half to soak in everything that’s on display. If it were us though, we’d be probably be there the whole day.