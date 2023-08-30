Jeep has sold 5 million Wranglers since 1986

The Jeep Wrangler might be a relatively young product in the Philippines, but it’s been around for nearly 40 years. Hailed as the successor of the classic Jeep CJ, the Wrangler burst into the automotive scene in 1986. 37 have passed since the first-generation model, and now, the SUV has reached a sales milestone.

August 29, 2023 is now a very special date for the brand, as the five-millionth Jeep Wrangler has just been sold.

That’s a huge achievement especially if you consider the Wrangler is, by all means, a relatively niche product. Sure, there are far more best-selling cars, but that sales tally possibly makes the Wrangler the top-selling Jeep model of all time. Since it’s still in production and more popular than ever, that number will be hard to beat by other Jeep offerings.

The Jeep Wrangler: A quick history

Introduced at the Chicago Auto Show in February 1986, the Wrangler may have looked like Jeeps from decades past, but it was actually an all-new model. Known internally as the YJ, it had an all-new chassis, an upgraded suspension, a less basic and utilitarian interior, and with improvements to its on-road drivability.

Jeep took its time to develop the second-generation Wrangler. Also known as the TJ, it made its debut in January 1996 and brought back the classic round headlights. Like the first-generation, this model was made for a decade, capping off production in 2006.

It could be said that the Wrangler’s popularity boomed by the third generation, the JK. Aside from the new platform and chassis, the JK Wrangler was a huge step forward for the SUV.

This generation saw the retirement of the long-running 4.0-liter inline-six that have powered various Jeep models since the ‘80s. The SUV then gained a more practical five-door model, the Unlimited, further boosting its appeal and, more importatly, sales.

The JK Wrangler also proved to be a hit for Jeep Philippines, easily making it the best-selling model for the company. Production ran from 2006 to 2017.

Now we have arrived at the latest model, the Wrangler JL. It’s a model of many firsts and reflects the ever-changing automotive landscape. For the first time ever, the Wrangler received mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, signaling Jeep’s push towards electrification.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the JL also became the first Wrangler to get V8 power. It was facelifted earlier this year with a host of exterior and interior improvements, along with a few more tweaks in the powertrain. Given its popularity in the country, we could expect the facelifted model to land here soon.