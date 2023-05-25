Jimnyfest 2023 was the largest gathering of Suzuki Jimny owners in PH

Last April 21, Suzuki Jimny enthusiasts from all over the Philippines gathered together for JIMNYFEST 2023. The event ran from April 21 to 23, and was the largest event of its kind in the country with over 110 Jimnys and 250 participants. Held at the Crystal Beach Resort in Zambales, it was hosted by The Jimny Hub.

PHOTO BY The Jimny Hub

The first day saw participants go on adventure trail ride to Lake Mapanuepe that took them to the foothills of Mount Pinatubo. The trail ended with a picnic lunch as the participants prepared for the next activity. The convoy then headed to set up camp at Zambales to set up camp and for the Jimny community to connect with each other.

PHOTO BY The Jimny Hub

Aside from the bonding activities, JIMNYFEST 2023 also featured an exhibition for the latest products and upgrades for their vehicle. The Jimny Hub also launched two of its latest brands Showa Garage, a premium Japanese aftermarket parts brand and Rainbow Auto, which specializes on custom performance parts for Jimnys.

Also on present was Apio Japan, the Hub’s flagship brand, and displayed its supercharged build. IPF Lighting, presented its product range for Jimny owners to consider.

PHOTO BY The Jimny Hub

The event was supported by Rugged Rigs, ARB Accessories, Bradley Wheels, Front Runner, Coleman, Overland Kings, SR Performance, Motul, THOR, Waterport, Though Dog, CTEK, Powerhouse, Mother’s, and Corkcicle.

PHOTO BY The Jimny Hub

The Jimny Hub is the official distributor of Apio Japan, IPF Lighting, Showa Garage, and Rainbow Auto. It is a subsidiary of Rugged Rigs 4x4 Performance. Both showrooms are located at 190A Wilson Street San Juan, Metro Manila.