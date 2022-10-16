The very last Lamborghini Aventador is a tribute to the Miura

Remember a couple of weeks back when we brought you news of the last ever Lamborghini Aventador? We thought that was that, but now the car’s been delivered to is Swiss owner, Lambo has divulged more info about the raging bull’s grand finale.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Turns out the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae seen above in that, er, disused quarry, is a nod to the Miura Roadster show car that made its public debut at the Brussels Motor Show in 1968.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

The Miura Roadster was, according to Lamborghini, well received, but the car’s reception wasn’t enough to provoke a production model. Instead it was renamed ZN 75 and, having been rebuilt from lead and zinc, found itself travelling the world as a demo car.

Eventually a full restoration brought it back to motor show glory for Pebble Beach in 2008.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Anyway, seems Lambo felt the time was right to give the Miura Roadster the recognition (and public road presence) that it deserved. The Aventador "sensitively and articulately" mirrors its V12 ancestor, with the Azzurro Flake colour and silver rims of the original blended in with visible carbon fibre on the sill, front splitter and diffuser.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Meanwhile the rocker cover sports Grigio Liqueo with Nero Aldebara pinstripe (nope, us neither), with black elements mimicking the Miura’s black bonnet scoop.

Inside it’s much the same story, with the leather seat trim, dashboard and centre console finish taking the lead of the Miura.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Like what you see? Sounds like we'll have to decamp to Switzerland to get a glimpse of it in the metal...

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

