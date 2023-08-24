Lewis Hamilton approves of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT

The Mercedes-AMG GT will always be connected to Formula 1. It’s not because it has spicy engine or a suspension tuning inspired by race cars. Instead, it’s forever linked to F1 because it has been the sport’s safety car for the past couple of years now.

Of course, the F1 connection doesn’t end there because seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton took the redesigned GT out for a quick spin, literally. Not only that, Hamilton also gave a few impressions of the car and, needless to say, the record-setting champ approves.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Hamilton was particularly impressed with the design of the GT, saying that it looks ‘sculpted’ and was ‘beautiful’. Not only that, but he also revealed that he saw the car in its development stages from the clay models to the real deal. He even said that he was able to see a sneak peek of future AMG models coming in the next five years. He didn’t drop any bombshells, of course, but what he saw is definitely one of the perks of being AMG’s F1 driver.

And here’s another fun fact for you: Lewis Hamilton actually owns a Mercedes-AMG GT, albeit the previous generation. Of course, that’s also one of the fringe benefits of giving Mercedes-AMG eight consecutive world constructors titles in Formula 1. We wouldn't be surprised if he gets this all-new generation down the line.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Hamilton did eventually get behind the wheel of the all-new GT. That said, Hamilton was kind enough to ask the folks from AMG if he can do doughnuts with it, to which the company gladly allowed him to do so. But aside from Hamilton’s brief drive and impressions, AMG also did a quick walkaround of its latest baby, and it’s safe to say they’re very proud of this new car.

Want to see Lewis do donuts and the walkaround? Check out the video below.