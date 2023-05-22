This Lexus LX600 proves luxo SUVs can be awesome overlanders

The Lexus LX600 is perhaps one of the most capable off-roaders out there. While it’s loaded to the max with luxury trimmings, the Lexus has more than enough hardware (and software) to take on tough trails. The folks at Mule Expedition Outfitters are keen to show the LX’s aftermarket potential by turning one into an overlander.

This particular LX600 went through a battery of mods to turn it into a solid glamping expedition vehicle. For starters, it gets a 2.5-inch suspension lift from Total Chaos, along with Radflo 2.5 Diameter Remote Reservoir shock absorbers and coil springs. The Lexus also gets downsized alloy wheels, from 22-inches down to 17-inchers from Icon Dynamics. These alloys are wrapped in chunky Kenda Klever R/T tires to help it claw through tough terrain.

Improving its approach angle is an ARB Summit MKII steel front bumper, and a Comeup SOLO Series 12.5 winch should help the LX yank its way out of sticky situations. And if there’s a need to trek in the darkness, a pair of ARB Intensity IQ off-road LED lights slice away the darkness. The rear CBI Offroad steel bumper provides extra protection and carries a full-size spare tire, a 19-liter fuel can, and traction boards.

As for camping amenities, Mule Expedition Outfitters made this home away from home as comfortable as possible. The LX tows along an Off Grid Trailers Pando 2.0 camper that’s air-conditioned and holds a queen-sized bed inside. It also has a running water system with a shower and heating.

The pop-out kitchen features a dual-burner cooktop and an oven, so you can keep cooking gourmet meals in the wilderness. And you don’t have to worry about ingredients going bad, as this rig is fitted with a refrigerator and an on-board auxiliary power supply system. Of course, there’s also a pop-up tent for those who want a more ‘close to nature’ camping experience.