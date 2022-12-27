Luka Doncic shows up to Christmas game in first-gen Chevy Camaro

Devin Booker isn’t the only NBA star passionate about old-school rides. Luka Donic, who leads the Dallas Mavericks and is one of Booker’s fiercest rivals, also appears to share the hobby.

Doncic, who currently ranks second among the league’s top scorers this season with nearly 33 points per game, showed up to the Mavericks’ Christmas day game against the Los Angeles Lakers behind the wheel of a first-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

We weren’t expecting Doncic to be a fan of classic American muscle. The unit he was driving yesterday was slightly modified and featured a snazzy-looking set of aftermarket wheels, too. Looking good, Luka.

Even more surprising, though, was the outfit he wore to the game: a complete cowboy getup. Hey, he plays in Texas, after all.

And in slightly separate news, the star NBA guard also gifted each one of his Mavericks teammates with a brand-new electric kick scooter and a Nerf gun for Christmas. The team’s social media even dubbed Doncic ‘Luka Claus’ for his gesture.

So, what do you think of Luka’s shiny blue ride? Chime in.

Luka Doncic shows off Chevrolet Camaro

