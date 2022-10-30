Feature Articles

This Barbie Maserati Grecale mashup is marvelous

Not for introverts, that's for sure
by TopGear.com | 3 hours ago
Maserati Grecale Barbie edition
PHOTO: Maserati

As these pictures make abundantly clear, the result of mixing Mattel and Maserati is an extraordinarily pink SUV called – shockingly enough – the Barbie Maserati Grecale. Quite something, isn't it?

Maserati Grecale Barbie close up

And if there were a life-sized Barbie, she’d be happy to note that her customised Maser started off as a Grecale Trofeo, which means a 523hp version of the Nettuno V6 that also powers the MC20 supercar and new GranTurismo.

Maserati Grecale Barbie interior

That in turn means a 0 to 100kmh sprint in less than four seconds should she put the hammer down, and should she leave the hammer down the Mattel Maserati would motor on beyond the far side of 274kph.

Maserati Grecale Barbie rear

Impressive though that is, we reckon Barbie might be less enamoured that it’s a limited run of just two cars. The first, introduced at upmarket department store Neiman Marcus, will apparently be sold off for charity. Meanwhile the second is being kept under wraps until next year.

There is of course a live-action Barbie film set for release next summer, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The chances of it featuring a high-octane car chase should be pretty good then, right?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

