The new Maserati GranTurismo looks absolutely gorgeous

That this new Maserati GranTurismo comes with a fully electric powertrain isn’t the big story here. Nor the fact it comes without a core part of its DNA—a V8—which is as emblematic of Maserati as the trident is of Neptune.

The big story here is of course the fact Maserati’s managed to retain one key element of the GranTurismo’s heritage: it looks superb. Indeed, Maserati says it made a choice early on to “maintain continuity” of the silhouette with the outgoing car, because people really rather liked it.

Welcome then, to the newest version of the car you immediately associate with Maserati. Much like the sea Neptune rules over, the Italian company’s fortunes have either been smooth, steady waters (Targo Florio wins, F1 success, world-class engineering), or tidal waves (*cough* De Tomaso *cough*).

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Apparently, it needs to be pointed out that jet skis—like cars—can’t just park anywhere

About 1,500 sacks of solid waste were just collected from Pasig River near Tondo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

We’ve also now run out of sea analogies but suffice to say, Maser’s on a bit of a good run, and its delectable new GT kicks off an interesting new era. An electric one, which is still news tbh.

The GranTurismo Folgore adopts a tri-motor setup (two at the back, one at the front), each motor rated at 300kW, powered by a 92.5kWh battery able to deliver around 750hp and 1,348Nm of torque “continuously.” The battery itself is packaged inside a T-shaped structure that runs along the car’s central tunnel and towards the rear of the car. This, says Maserati, lowers the car’s H-point. In NormalSpeak, it means the company can retain those classic GT proportions.

Indeed there’s visually no difference between the car that offers 750hp, and the one packing the company’s new ‘Nettuno’ 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that does service in the MC20 supercar (another superb-looking machine). In the new GT, Maser offers that engine as either a ‘Modena’ spec with 483hp or as a ‘Trofeo’ version with 542hp.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Speed? There’s a fair bit. The V6 cars will do the 0-100kph sprint between 3.5sec (Trofeo) and 3.9sec (Modena), while the Folgore kicks them both into the weeds with less than 2.7sec. That’s hypercar fast, not GT fast. All get the same suspension layout—double wishbones up front, multi-link at the back—big ventilated Brembos all round, perfect/near-perfect weight distribution, and all-wheel-drive.

All cars also feature extensive use of lightweight metals such as aluminum (which makes up 65% of the new GT) and magnesium, as well as less lightweight but sturdy “high-performance steel”. We’re told this had led to “best-in-class” weight levels: 1,795kg for the V6, 2,260kg for the Folgore EV.

There’s a dynamics module that features at the heart of the new GT, controlling the various mode parameters which in the V6 cars run from Comfort, GT, Sport, and Corsa, and Max Range, GT, Sport, and Corsa in the Folgore. Fairly self-explanatory.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite this very official reveal, we’ve yet to see the interior but are assured it comes equipped with “innovative systems,” a few of which will likely include ‘steering wheel,’ ‘pedals,’ ‘seats,’ and of course, a lot of leather. Digital dashboard, too, along with an optional HUD and a ‘very loud’ stereo.

Though, that design speaks volumes, and that’s the real story here. You like?

More photos of the Maserati GranTurismo:

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maserati

PHOTO BY Maserati

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.