David Beckham’s custom Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie is a Miami-inspired beauty

Of course it’s cool, it’s a Maserati spec’d by and for David Beckham. Welcome to Beck’s MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, described as “a love letter for the magic city of Miami.”

Fuoriserie is Maser’s own customization program, and Beckham decided to treat his V6-engined MC20 supercar to a spot of after-hours vibes. He’s applied the colors of his Miami-based football team—black and pink—and used gloss and matte surfaces to subtly play off each other. Look, it's an MC20 for DB. Just roll with it.

The body is gloss black, with opaque black Trident logos on the grille and the C-pillars, and an opaque Maser logo on the back. The MC20 door badge is pink, as are—and this is a wonderful touch—the Brembo brake calipers.

The leather and alcantara interior is black, too, but gets lovely contrast-stitching in pink, while the center tunnel features a personalized nameplate in italicized pink: ‘For David.’ But of course.

“I have always been a car enthusiast,” Beckham said. “It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami, and my football club. It is a joy to be behind the wheel.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

