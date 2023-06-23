Watch the all-new Mitsubishi Strada in action before its world premiere

It won’t be long before Mitsubishi finally pulls the covers off the next-generation Strada. Aside from mentioning the launch date, the Japanese automaker has also begun the teaser campaign for the highly anticipated pickup.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi recently showed some photos of the all-new Strada. There, we had a good look at the front, side, and rear of the truck, and it gave us a general idea what to expect once it has been fully revealed. But aside from that, the company also released two videos showing the design process of the redesigned Strada, as well as the truck in action.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

There’s plenty of sideways action in the teaser video. After all, this is the truck that won the Asia Cross Country Rally, so you can bet that Mitsubishi will be proud to flex the next-gen model’s driving dynamics. We also see it slinging dirt and mud, as well as a few clips on deep ruts and snow. One of the interior shots also reveals that the Strada will retain the Super Select four-wheel drive system. We could expect to see a host of upgrades, too.

We can also see a few more details about its interior. At the very least, we can expect a wider touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster. The video also hints at a more angular theme to the all-new Strada’s dashboard.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

After watching both videos, there’s a fair bit of information to unpack. Either way, we’re glad Mitsubishi is showing more of its truck before the official premiere. As for other things we know so far, the all-new Strada rides on an all-new platform that will be shared with the future Nissan Navara. It is also expected to be larger in terms of length, width, and height. Engines are not confirmed at the moment, but it is said to get the 4N16 mill with more horsepower and torque than before.

July 26 can’t come soon enough.

See the videos below: