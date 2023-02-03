Here’s the first official teaser for the 10th ‘Fast and Furious’ film

Listen up, film fans. More details have been released about the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious saga, with the inventively titled Fast X set to hit cinemas in May this year.

There’s a bit of bad news for devotees of the franchise, though, because the tagline for this film is ‘the end of the road begins,’ and it’s already been confirmed that 10 and 11 will be the last of the Fast.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Toyota to inject Hilux, Land Cruiser with hybrid power

MMC approves new system unifying traffic violations, penalties in NCR

The image above is the first official teaser for Fast X, but we now know that the trailer will drop on February 10th. It will of course feature Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, who has been living his life a quarter mile at a time for over 20 years now...

We also know that Fast X will be directed by Louis Leterrier (known for the first two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk, and Clash of the Titans) after Justin Lin stepped down in April last year.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There’s no word on the cars that’ll feature just yet, but expect to see the old gang of Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Mia (Jordana Brewster) back together once again.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also