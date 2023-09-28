Like it or not, the Nissan Z by Liberty Walk is hella unique

When it comes to triggering purists, Liberty Walk is one company that sends them hysterical. The Japanese custom car shop has been known for its wild builds that involve, um, hacking a bit of a car’s bodywork. It doesn’t matter what kind of pedigree the car has, Liberty Walk WILL go wild with it.

From kei cars to supercars, Liberty Walk has rolled out some amazing (and polarizing) creations. Heck, the shop has even dabbled in trucks, vans, and SUVs. More recently, it even got its hands on a Ferrari F40, sending purists into hysteria.

PHOTO BY Liberty Walk

This time around, Liberty Walk’s latest package is for the Nissan Z. Like all Liberty Walk models, it will divide opinion. But one thing is for sure, it’s wild, unique, and guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.

Officially dubbed the LB Nation Nissan Fairlady Z RZ34 Works, it involves some serious cutting and hacking to the Z’s body work. If there’s any doubt that the kits are tacked on, just check out the video below. For those who don’t like the sight of a circular saw coming near a car, look away now.

The kit gives the new Nissan Z (very) wide fenders that stick out of the bodywork. To match its new width, it gains custom bumpers for a more seamless look. Meanwhile, the rear hatch is a nod to Zs from the past with its ducktail spoiler. This being Liberty Walk, however, that rear spoiler is cranked up to 11 in terms of size and presence.

Of course, the car wouldn’t look right if it was left on its stock suspension. A lowering kit isn’t included in the Liberty Walk package, but the company recommends using air suspension for that slammed look. It’s also worth saying that the shop can help you source an air suspension package.

PHOTO BY Liberty Walk

How much for the kit, you ask? If you want the kit in fiberglass, it starts at ¥932,800 or about P356,000. For the folks who want to flex (even) harder, it’s also available in carbon fiber. The carbon pack will set you back ¥1,158,300 or approximately P442,000. Mind you, that doesn’t cover the cost of installation, labor, shipping, and everything in between.

Well, nobody said that Liberty Walk was a value-oriented brand.