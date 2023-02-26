This tired-looking Range Rover once belonged to a reggae pioneer

A 1980 Range Rover Classic believed to have been owned by the one and only Bob Marley goes under the hammer with Classic Car Auctions without reserve at the end of March. Note that phrase ‘without reserve’. We’re not talking about Mr Bean’s immaculately kept Integrale, here. This crusty old Rangie is in deperate need of some TLC.

The legendary musician’s ownership seemingly came to light when the original registration document was found to have ‘Robert Nesta Marley’ written on it. Originally Masai Red, the Rangie is a unique mixture of black, green and blue - said to be painted by some of Marley’s kids.

Looking suspiciously like an ex-stunt vehicle, this particular Range Rover isn't in the best shape. While it's only showing 62,000-odd miles on the clock (nearly 100,000 kilometers), the engine isn’t even in the engine bay, instead nestled in bits in the back of the three-door thing. Perfect restoration fodder, then.

Thought to be purchased around the time ‘Redemption Song’ was released, the folk and reggae star was touring his final studio album, Uprising, with his band in the same year as the Range Rover was launched.

Reportedly one of two Rangies owned by the singer, the Classic was shipped from Birmingham, UK to Germany, then to Jamaica and then regularly ferried between the Caribbean nation and Blighty, before Marley’s premature death at the age of 36.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.