To say Post Malone is big fan of the Ford F-150 Raptor is an understatement

What kinds of cars would you usually associate with celebrities? Is it a supercar? A sports car? Or is it something like a megabuck SUV or luxury sedan? We wouldn’t be surprised if you thought any of those. After all, it’s what most folks expect from the rich and famous.

Hip hop artist Post Malone is no exception to this. This is a man who has owned a Bugatti Chiron, along with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a Ford GT, and a McLaren Senna XP. But aside from those cars, Post also has a couple of interesting oddballs that might surprise you. He still has his first-generation Ford Explorer, as well as a restomodded Chevrolet C-10, and even a rather sensible Subaru WRX.

But even with those cars, we reckon his favorite ride (for the moment at least) is the Ford F-150 Raptor. It also looks like he’s a really (and we mean really) huge fan of the high-performance pickup since he recently got a tattoo for it. Post didn’t get that inked in a hidden spot either. He’s wearing it proudly on his nape for everyone to see.

There’s more proof of Post’s love for Ford’s F-Series truck. He also has a VelociRaptor 6X6, along with other F-150 Raptors in his garage. His upcoming album, Austin, also features the truck on the album cover, and at the back of the record’s sleeve.

If that’s not love and devotion for a car, we don’t know what is. Post Malone isn’t just a fan of the Raptor, he’s an absolute superfan.